Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's USA-Bolivia pick: 'Perfect opportunity for the U.S.'
How will the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) start off its Copa América Tournament?
FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica sees the Stars and Stripes picking up a win, and is willing to bet on it.
Fallica joined Stu Holden to discuss the team's first match against Bolivia (kickoff at 6 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
The USMNT is currently a huge -500 favorite to win the match, with Bolivia sitting at +1300 to win.
To put that into simple terms, you would have to bet $500 on the USA to win to pocket $100. On the flip side, if you bet $100 on Bolivia to pull a shocker and the team does, you would make $1300.
Let's dive into "The Bear's" analysis on how he sees the game playing out from a betting perspective.
"It's a perfect opportunity for the US to get the COPA off on the right foot, as they face a team thats ranked 84th," Fallica said. "Nothing other than a 2-0, clean win would really be expected here.
"I laid a goal and a half with the USA and see them keeping a clean sheet. You can get that bet at +120."
PICK: USA -1.5 + KEEP A CLEAN SHEET (+120)
As for the futures market, Lionel Messi and Argentina are the pre-tournament betting favorites, with Brazil right on its heels.
Is there early betting action on the USMNT to win it all?
It's actually the opposite.
FOX Sports' Patrick Everson wrote that the USA winning it all would be a good result for a certain sportsbook.
