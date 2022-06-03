UEFA Nations League
UEFA Nations League: France-Denmark, Belgium-Netherlands, more top plays UEFA Nations League: France-Denmark, Belgium-Netherlands, more top plays
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: France-Denmark, Belgium-Netherlands, more top plays

54 mins ago

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Friday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app). 

The action involves a thrilling match between France and Denmark at the iconic Stade de France. Elsewhere, on FS1, Belgium is battling the Netherlands in Brussels, while Croatia is hosting Austria in Osijek.

Here are the top plays.

France vs. Denmark (League A)

Close call

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg came out strong, but he just missed to the left while going for the early goal.

France gets going

Karim Benzema took a shot for France early, but it was blocked. He followed that up with another quick attempt — a header that missed just to the left — but he showed off some fancy footwork in the process.

Belgium vs. Netherlands (League A)

Belgium fires up

Timothy Castagne was this close to putting Belgium up early, but instead his shot hit the bar.

Not so fast!

The Netherlands had a great opportunity to take the edge in this one, but Belgium goalie Simon Mignolet had other plans.

Goal!

Steven Bergwijn kicked off the scoring in this one, as the Netherlands took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute.

Croatia vs. Austria (League A)

Austria strikes first

Marko Arnautovic came up big for Austria, delivering the first goal of the match in the 41st minute.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Here's a look at the rest of Friday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Liechtenstein vs. Moldova (League D)

Goal! 

A penalty was awarded for Moldova just four minutes into this one against Liechtenstein, and the away team took a 1-0 lead thanks to Ion Nicolaescu, who found the back of the net on the penalty kick.

Ion Nicolaescu gives Moldova 1-0 lead vs. Liechtenstein

Ion Nicolaescu gives Moldova 1-0 lead vs. Liechtenstein
Ion Nicolaescu shows off his composure and helps Moldova grab an early 1-0 lead vs. Liechtenstein, thanks to a clinical penalty finish in the fifth minute.

Belarus vs. Slovakia (League C)

Still to come!

Kazakhstan 2, Azerbaijan 0 (League C)

Double trouble

Kazakhstan shut out Azerbaijan in this one, thanks to two big-time goals from Abat Aimbetov.

Abat Aimbetov connects on a screamer from outside the box to put Kazakhstan ahead 1-0

Abat Aimbetov connects on a screamer from outside the box to put Kazakhstan ahead 1-0
Kazakhstan breaks the scoreless game against Azerbaijan thanks to a shot from well outside the box by Abat Aimbetov in the 50th minute of the UEFA Nations League matchup.

Abat Aimbetov gets second goal vs. Azerbaijan after VAR controversy

Abat Aimbetov gets second goal vs. Azerbaijan after VAR controversy
Abat Aimbetov grabbed a timely goal for Kazakhstan in the second half of their opening UEFA Nations League campaign vs. Azerbaijan to make the score 2-0.

Latvia 3, Andorra 0 (League D)

Third time's the charm

It was another shutout on Friday, as Latvia defeated Andorra, 3-0, with goals courtesy of Roberts Uldriķis and Jānis Ikaunieks.

Latvia's beautiful set piece fuels Roberts Uldriķis' first goal vs. Andorra

Latvia's beautiful set piece fuels Roberts Uldriķis' first goal vs. Andorra
Latvia takes an early 1-0 lead vs. Andorra, thanks to Roberts Uldriķis' header in the ninth minute of the UEFA Nations League.

Offside trap from Andorra backfires after Roberts Uldriķis times it perfectly, 2-0

Offside trap from Andorra backfires after Roberts Uldriķis times it perfectly, 2-0
Latvia takes the 2-0 lead over Andorra in the UEFA Nations League after Roberts Uldriķis converts a set piece goal. VAR had to confirm that Uldrikis was onside.

Jānis Ikaunieks' penalty strike adds to Latvia's lead over Andorra, 3-0

Jānis Ikaunieks' penalty strike adds to Latvia's lead over Andorra, 3-0
Jānis Ikaunieks' penalty goal in the 85th minute helped Latvia secure a 3-0 victory over Andorra in the UEFA Nations League.
Get more from UEFA Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Soccer - UEFA Nations - France vs. Denmark - 6/3/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - France vs. Denmark - 6/3/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Belgium vs. Netherlands - 6/3/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Belgium vs. Netherlands - 6/3/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Croatia vs. Austria - 6/3/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Croatia vs. Austria - 6/3/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Croatia vs. Austria - 6/3/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Croatia vs. Austria - 6/3/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan - 6/3/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan - 6/3/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Latvia vs. Andorra - 6/3/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Latvia vs. Andorra - 6/3/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Belarus vs. Slovakia - 6/3/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Belarus vs. Slovakia - 6/3/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Liechtenstein vs. Moldova - 6/3/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Liechtenstein vs. Moldova - 6/3/2022
share story
Ronaldo, Portugal avoid loss; Spain disappointed in Nations League
UEFA Nations League

Ronaldo, Portugal avoid loss; Spain disappointed in Nations League

21 hours ago
UEFA Nations League: Spain and Portugal tie, Czech Republic tops Switzerland
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: Spain and Portugal tie, Czech Republic tops Switzerland

1 day ago
UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: Futures lines and best bet to win it all
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: Futures lines and best bet to win it all

2 days ago
UEFA Nations League kicks off with must-see rivalry matches
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League kicks off with must-see rivalry matches

3 days ago
FIFA's ban on Russia adds new layer to Ukraine conflict
FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA's ban on Russia adds new layer to Ukraine conflict

March 1
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes