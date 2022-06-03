UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League: France-Denmark, Belgium-Netherlands, more top plays 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Friday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

The action involves a thrilling match between France and Denmark at the iconic Stade de France. Elsewhere, on FS1, Belgium is battling the Netherlands in Brussels, while Croatia is hosting Austria in Osijek.

Here are the top plays.

France vs. Denmark (League A)

Close call

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg came out strong, but he just missed to the left while going for the early goal.

France gets going

Karim Benzema took a shot for France early, but it was blocked. He followed that up with another quick attempt — a header that missed just to the left — but he showed off some fancy footwork in the process.

Belgium vs. Netherlands (League A)

Belgium fires up

Timothy Castagne was this close to putting Belgium up early, but instead his shot hit the bar.

Not so fast!

The Netherlands had a great opportunity to take the edge in this one, but Belgium goalie Simon Mignolet had other plans.

Goal!

Steven Bergwijn kicked off the scoring in this one, as the Netherlands took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute.

Croatia vs. Austria (League A)

Austria strikes first

Marko Arnautovic came up big for Austria, delivering the first goal of the match in the 41st minute.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Here's a look at the rest of Friday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Liechtenstein vs. Moldova (League D)

Goal!

A penalty was awarded for Moldova just four minutes into this one against Liechtenstein, and the away team took a 1-0 lead thanks to Ion Nicolaescu, who found the back of the net on the penalty kick.

Ion Nicolaescu gives Moldova 1-0 lead vs. Liechtenstein Ion Nicolaescu shows off his composure and helps Moldova grab an early 1-0 lead vs. Liechtenstein, thanks to a clinical penalty finish in the fifth minute.

Belarus vs. Slovakia (League C)

Still to come!

Kazakhstan 2, Azerbaijan 0 (League C)

Double trouble

Kazakhstan shut out Azerbaijan in this one, thanks to two big-time goals from Abat Aimbetov.

Abat Aimbetov connects on a screamer from outside the box to put Kazakhstan ahead 1-0 Kazakhstan breaks the scoreless game against Azerbaijan thanks to a shot from well outside the box by Abat Aimbetov in the 50th minute of the UEFA Nations League matchup.

Abat Aimbetov gets second goal vs. Azerbaijan after VAR controversy Abat Aimbetov grabbed a timely goal for Kazakhstan in the second half of their opening UEFA Nations League campaign vs. Azerbaijan to make the score 2-0.

Latvia 3, Andorra 0 (League D)

Third time's the charm

It was another shutout on Friday, as Latvia defeated Andorra, 3-0, with goals courtesy of Roberts Uldriķis and Jānis Ikaunieks.

Latvia's beautiful set piece fuels Roberts Uldriķis' first goal vs. Andorra Latvia takes an early 1-0 lead vs. Andorra, thanks to Roberts Uldriķis' header in the ninth minute of the UEFA Nations League.

Offside trap from Andorra backfires after Roberts Uldriķis times it perfectly, 2-0 Latvia takes the 2-0 lead over Andorra in the UEFA Nations League after Roberts Uldriķis converts a set piece goal. VAR had to confirm that Uldrikis was onside.

Jānis Ikaunieks' penalty strike adds to Latvia's lead over Andorra, 3-0 Jānis Ikaunieks' penalty goal in the 85th minute helped Latvia secure a 3-0 victory over Andorra in the UEFA Nations League.

Get more from UEFA Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.