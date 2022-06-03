UEFA Nations League: France-Denmark, Belgium-Netherlands, more top plays
The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Friday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).
The action involves a thrilling match between France and Denmark at the iconic Stade de France. Elsewhere, on FS1, Belgium is battling the Netherlands in Brussels, while Croatia is hosting Austria in Osijek.
Here are the top plays.
France vs. Denmark (League A)
Close call
Denmark's Kasper Dolberg came out strong, but he just missed to the left while going for the early goal.
France gets going
Karim Benzema took a shot for France early, but it was blocked. He followed that up with another quick attempt — a header that missed just to the left — but he showed off some fancy footwork in the process.
Belgium vs. Netherlands (League A)
Belgium fires up
Timothy Castagne was this close to putting Belgium up early, but instead his shot hit the bar.
Not so fast!
The Netherlands had a great opportunity to take the edge in this one, but Belgium goalie Simon Mignolet had other plans.
Goal!
Steven Bergwijn kicked off the scoring in this one, as the Netherlands took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute.
Croatia vs. Austria (League A)
Austria strikes first
Marko Arnautovic came up big for Austria, delivering the first goal of the match in the 41st minute.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Here's a look at the rest of Friday's games across the UEFA Nations League:
Liechtenstein vs. Moldova (League D)
Goal!
A penalty was awarded for Moldova just four minutes into this one against Liechtenstein, and the away team took a 1-0 lead thanks to Ion Nicolaescu, who found the back of the net on the penalty kick.
Belarus vs. Slovakia (League C)
Still to come!
Kazakhstan 2, Azerbaijan 0 (League C)
Double trouble
Kazakhstan shut out Azerbaijan in this one, thanks to two big-time goals from Abat Aimbetov.
Latvia 3, Andorra 0 (League D)
Third time's the charm
It was another shutout on Friday, as Latvia defeated Andorra, 3-0, with goals courtesy of Roberts Uldriķis and Jānis Ikaunieks.