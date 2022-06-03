UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet Italy vs. Germany, lines, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Italy will face Germany in UEFA Nation's League play in what should be an incredible battle between two of soccer's Big Five.

The match kicks off Saturday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. ET and can be seen on both FOX and FS2.

Should bettors have faith that the Azurri can rebound from their Finalissima loss earlier in the week to Argentina? Or is Germany — the World Cup-bound team — the better team to wager on?

Here's how to bet the Italy-Germany match — moneyline, draw, over/ under total odds and a best bet from our expert.

At FOX Bet, Germany's World Cup odds are +1100. And the squad's Kai Havertz has the 12th-best odds to take home the Golden Boot in Qatar at +3300. The team is unbeaten in its last 5 matches, going 4-0-1 (W-L-D). Germany could very well take advantage of its UEFA matches as opportunities to ramp up for November.

On the other hand, Italy could use the tournament as a stepping stone to develop its young players. According to FOX Sports Research, Italy has not beaten Germany since defeating them 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2012 UEFA European Championship

Let's take a look at the betting odds for the big matchup.

Italy vs. Germany 2:45 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX and FS2 (odds via FOX Bet)*

Germany: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Italy: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Draw: +220 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Under: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Notable prop bets



Jorginho to score and Italy to win: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Timo Werner to score first: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Gianluca Scamacca and Serge Gnabry both to score: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Italy to win, over 3.5 total goals, and Jorginho to score: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Lorenzo Insigne to score first and Thomas Muller to score anytime: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Lorenzo Insigne, Timo Werner, and Leroy Sane all to score: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

*odds as of 6/03/2022

What does FOX Sports soccer expert Doug McIntyre say about Saturday's match? Let's jump into his best bet.

"Italy has plenty to prove to its home fans after missing a second consecutive World Cup and being humiliated 3-0 by Argentina midweek in the Finalissima. Its odds (+180) of beating Germany (+120) on Saturday in Bologna reflect that.

While the reeling Azzurri are a fragile bunch right now, fellow four-time World Cup Germany is on a tear under coach Hansi Flick, who replaced longtime boss Jogi Loew last summer. The visitors should get plenty of space to show what they can do; as defensively stingy as Italy will want to be after Wednesday’s lopsided defeat, the Italian supporters are going to demand goals — a lack of which cost Roberto Mancini’s squad a spot at Qatar 2022. So expect scoring on both sides, one reason a tie (+220) is perhaps the likeliest outcome.

PICK: Draw +210 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $31 total)

So are you picking the red-hot Germans or the underdogs in Italy? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

