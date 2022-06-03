UEFA Nations League
UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet Italy vs. Germany, lines, pick UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet Italy vs. Germany, lines, pick
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet Italy vs. Germany, lines, pick

1 hour ago

Italy will face Germany in UEFA Nation's League play in what should be an incredible battle between two of soccer's Big Five.

The match kicks off Saturday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. ET and can be seen on both FOX and FS2.

Should bettors have faith that the Azurri can rebound from their Finalissima loss earlier in the week to Argentina? Or is Germany — the World Cup-bound team — the better team to wager on?

Here's how to bet the Italy-Germany match — moneyline, draw, over/ under total odds and a best bet from our expert.

At FOX Bet, Germany's World Cup odds are +1100. And the squad's Kai Havertz has the 12th-best odds to take home the Golden Boot in Qatar at +3300. The team is unbeaten in its last 5 matches, going 4-0-1 (W-L-D). Germany could very well take advantage of its UEFA matches as opportunities to ramp up for November. 

On the other hand, Italy could use the tournament as a stepping stone to develop its young players. According to FOX Sports Research, Italy has not beaten Germany since defeating them 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2012 UEFA European Championship

Let's take a look at the betting odds for the big matchup.

Italy vs. Germany 2:45 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX and FS2 (odds via FOX Bet)*

Germany: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Italy: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Draw: +220 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)
Under: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Notable prop bets

Jorginho to score and Italy to win: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Timo Werner to score first: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Gianluca Scamacca and Serge Gnabry both to score: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Italy to win, over 3.5 total goals, and Jorginho to score: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Lorenzo Insigne to score first and Thomas Muller to score anytime: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Lorenzo Insigne, Timo Werner, and Leroy Sane all to score: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

*odds as of 6/03/2022

What does FOX Sports soccer expert Doug McIntyre say about Saturday's match? Let's jump into his best bet.

"Italy has plenty to prove to its home fans after missing a second consecutive World Cup and being humiliated 3-0 by Argentina midweek in the Finalissima. Its odds (+180) of beating Germany (+120) on Saturday in Bologna reflect that. 

While the reeling Azzurri are a fragile bunch right now, fellow four-time World Cup Germany is on a tear under coach Hansi Flick, who replaced longtime boss Jogi Loew last summer. The visitors should get plenty of space to show what they can do; as defensively stingy as Italy will want to be after Wednesday’s lopsided defeat, the Italian supporters are going to demand goals — a lack of which cost Roberto Mancini’s squad a spot at Qatar 2022. So expect scoring on both sides, one reason a tie (+220) is perhaps the likeliest outcome.

PICK: Draw +210 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $31 total)

So are you picking the red-hot Germans or the underdogs in Italy? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

Get more from UEFA Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
UEFA Nations League: France-Denmark, Belgium-Netherlands, more top plays
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: France-Denmark, Belgium-Netherlands, more top plays

59 mins ago
Ronaldo, Portugal avoid loss; Spain disappointed in Nations League
UEFA Nations League

Ronaldo, Portugal avoid loss; Spain disappointed in Nations League

21 hours ago
UEFA Nations League: Spain and Portugal tie, Czech Republic tops Switzerland
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: Spain and Portugal tie, Czech Republic tops Switzerland

1 day ago
UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: Futures lines and best bet to win it all
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: Futures lines and best bet to win it all

2 days ago
UEFA Nations League kicks off with must-see rivalry matches
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League kicks off with must-see rivalry matches

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes