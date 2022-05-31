UEFA Champions League Finalissima 2022 odds: How to bet Italy vs. Argentina 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nothing energizes bettors more than having a chance to gamble on the globe's most exciting sport. And now is the perfect time to get in on the action as Italy and Argentina face off in the UEFA-CONMEBOL Champions Cup.

The first Finalissima in 29 years features UEFA EURO 2020 Champion Italy and CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 Champion Argentina. The match kicks off Wednesday, June 1 on FS1 at 2:30 p.m. ET in Wembley Stadium.

Here's how to bet the highly-anticipated match between these two teams — moneyline, draw, over/ under total odds and a best bet from our expert.

Argentina's Messi will be the superstar to watch in this clash of champions. His team has the fifth-best odds (+900 at FOX Bet) to win the World Cup and his odds to win the Golden Boot in Qatar are also fifth-best (+1400 at FOX Bet). Could Finalissima be a precursor to what bettors can expect from La Pulga and his squad in November?

Italy, on the other hand, will be watching from the sidelines later this year after failing to qualify for its second-consecutive World Cup. According to FOX Sports Research, Italy has not beaten Argentina since 1987, when the team won 3-1 in an international friendly.

Italy vs Argentina 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday (odds via FOX Bet)*

Italy: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Argentina: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Draw: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Under: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

*odds as of 5/31/2022

While Italy's recent struggles have kept them out of the two most recent World Cups, FOX Sports soccer expert Doug McIntyre says all hope isn't lost as they try to win Finalissima.

"Argentina is the favorite, but Italy isn't a bad bet at +175," our expert noted. "The Azzurri have plenty to prove after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. And they're playing the Finalissima in the same venue — Wembley Stadium in London — where they won the Euros on penalties over England less than a year ago.

"If Italy can score first and get their fans — who will outnumber Argentina's even if the neutrals back Lionel Messi's side — behind them, they'll be positioned to pull off the upset."

PICK: Italy (+175 at FOX Bet) to win

So are you picking Messi and Argentina to be victorious or are you going with the underdog Italy? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers for the Italy vs. Argentina Finalissima!

