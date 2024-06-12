UEFA Euro Euro 2024 odds: Experts' picks, predictions, best bets Updated Jun. 12, 2024 1:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The UEFA Euro tournament is finally here! The best part is that you can watch all the amazing action unfold on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App over the next month.

The draw, which took place Dec. 2, placed the 21 qualified teams and three playoff spots into six groups of four. With the playoffs set, we now have our final 24 teams.

In the immediate days before the tournament, the odds shifted, and England and France became co-favorites to win it all at +350.

However, in the months leading up to June's big kickoff, England was the lone favorite at +300, while France was behind at +340.

And now that the exciting action is upon us, bettors are focused on the best ways to wager on the matchups.

Our experts — Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Jason McIntyre , Doug McIntyre and Will Hill — are all here to help.

Let's dive into their picks.

Futures bet via Chris "The Bear" Fallica

The Dutch are always a popular pick to break through and win one of these major tournaments, but seven or so months out, I think the Oranje have a shot at making some noise this summer. Assuming they finish second to France in their group, that likely puts them in a Round of 16 match with Slovakia or Romania .

Portugal would be the highest-rated potential quarterfinal opponent, and in the semis could be Germany — which hasn't been great in the last few international tournaments — or Spain . With depth and strength in the midfield and on defense, this Dutch side could make a very deep, dark-horse run.

PICK: Netherlands (+1600) to win UEFA Euro 2024

Futures bet via Doug McIntyre

Croatia reached the semifinals of last year’s World Cup with a squad almost entirely different from the one that finished runner-up four years earlier. Then last June, the Croats lost the UEFA Nations League finals on penalties.

Having accrued so much major tournament experience, this battle-tested, young (aside from ageless captain Luka Modrić ) and above all, supremely talented Croatian side could be ready to take the ultimate step and win the Euros for the first time.

PICK: Croatia (+4000) to win UEFA Euro 2024

Futures bet via Jason McIntyre

Ignore the recent losses to Iceland and Brazil in international friendlies; England is fine. It has the deepest roster in the field, a goalscorer in Harry Kane, young stars in Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, and one of the best coaches in the tournament in Gareth Southgate. It lost a penalty shootout to Italy in the Finals of the 2020 Euros. I'm betting on England to close the deal this time around.

PICK: England (+350) to win UEFA Euro 2024

Futures bet via Will Hill

I won’t be as daring with this pick, although I did consider going with Portugal at +700. But France has a loaded roster and a path that should allow it to cruise into the semifinals.

PICK: France (+350) to win UEFA Euro 2024

OTHER PICKS

More picks from Chris "The Bear" Fallica

Will Hill

Serbia to concede most goals +1600

It is in a group with England, which will want to put up a big number after an embarrassing friendly loss to Iceland, and even Slovenia could score on it. But it also could advance as one of the third-place qualifiers and get a fourth game in the Round of 16. Only four clean sheets in its last 20 matches. At 16-1, this is worth a stab here.

PICK: Serbia (+1600) to concede most goals

Denzel Dumfries (NETH) Top Goal Scorer +3000

Dumfries is an attacking wing, and Netherlands doesn’t have a true No. 9 goalscorer. With a good showing in the 2022 World Cup, including a goal vs. the U.S, Dumfries has shown to be a big-game player. This is priced too high here at 30-1.

PICK: Denzel Dumfries (+3000) top goal scorer

