UEFA Euro UEFA Euro 2024 odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's best futures bets to make now Updated Jun. 11, 2024 2:58 p.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The UEFA Euro tournament is finally here, and you can watch the amazing action unfold on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App over the next month.

It's no surprise to fans and bettors that England and France are two of the pre-tournament favorites to win it all.

However, you'll read below which one of those two I'm backing to win it all.

With that in mind, opening week is upon us. So I've identified a few futures bets to make before the fun really gets started.

Let's go ahead and dive into my best bets to make before the grand event kicks off!

Netherlands to reach Quarterfinals +115

The Dutch will likely finish second in the group behind France, and that would likely put them in a Round of 16 match with Ukraine. I’d like their chances to advance there behind a team that is very good in the midfield and on defense.

PICK: Netherlands +115 to reach quarterfinals (bet $10 to win $21.50)

England to reach final (+140); France to reach Final (+160)

It's probable that France and England will meet in the semis on the bottom half of the bracket as group winners. That would obviously mean one has to reach the Final, and I would favor France there. But something would have to go very wrong and surprising for this not to be the semifinal. If one were to put $100 on France, you would lock up a $51 profit so long as one of them does reach the final. Obviously, there's a risk, but I think France is the best team in the tourney and should be in the Final.

PICK: England +140 to reach Final (bet $10 to win $24 total)

PICK: France +160 to reach Final (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Name the Finalists — France and Portugal +1600

Roberto Martinez’s side is loaded and should win Group F, giving it a decent path to at least the semis. I guess the one concern would be if Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t perform. In that case, will Martinez remove him from the XI, and if so, how would that affect the team? The likely opponent would be France, but if you wanted to take a little Portugal/England, you could do that, too. I’m also taking the two — France at +390 and Portugal at +800 — to win the tournament.

PICK: France and Portugal +1600 to be Finalists (bet $10 to win $170 total)

PICK: France +390 to win tournament (bet $10 to win $49 total)

PICK: Portugal +800 to win tournament (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Golden Boot Winner

Romelu Lukaku, BEL +1600; Phil Foden, ENG +3000; Artem Dovbyk UKR +4700

I’m looking for some alternatives to Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe. Lukaku and Dovbyk benefit from being in a group with Romania, which is one of the weaker sides in the tournament. Dobvyk and Ukraine get first dibs on it in the opener, and then Belgium and Lukaku face Romania second. Kane is the name everyone is mentioning on England, but Phil Foden had a monster domestic season with Man City. And while his international career has been spotty at best, it's quite possible he made that leap this year and could have a huge summer for one of the tournament favorites.

PICK: Romelu Lukaku, BEL +1600 Golden Boot (bet $10 to win $170 total)

PICK: Phil Foden, ENG +3000 Golden Boot (bet $10 to win $310 total)

PICK: Artem Dovbyk, UKR +4700 Golden Boot (bet $10 to win $480 total)

France/Belgium/Germany/Spain/England/Portugal to advance parlay -238

Some may not want to lay -238 on a parlay, but I will. Each of these teams are favored to emerge from their respective groups. And remember, there are third-place teams that will advance as well. Spain has the most difficult group of the six but should still get out.

PICK: Parlay, France/Belgium/Germany/Spain/England/Portugal -238 to advance (bet $10 to win $14.20)

Most Assists

Antoine Griezmann, FRA +1600; Jeremy Doku, BEL +2500

France goes as Griezmann goes. He’ll be crucial with his crosses to put both Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud in the best possible scoring position. While Belgium goes through Kevin DeBruyne, don't underestimate his Man City teammate Jeremy Doku’s ability to get involved in goal production and setup either.

PICK: Antoine Griezmann, FRA +1600 most assists (bet $10 to win $170 total)

PICK: Jeremy Doku, BEL +2500 most assists (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Switzerland to reach quarterfinals +255

Assuming the Swiss finish second behind Germany in Group A, it means they will have a Round of 16 meeting with Croatia or Italy. Both of those teams can have trouble scoring goals and likely would against a team that's very strong in goal and on defense. How budding star Dan Ndoye is used could be the difference in a Round of 16 departure or a deeper run.

PICK: Switzerland +255 to reach quarterfinals (bet $10 to win $35.50)

Team to allow most goals — Romania +1400

Romania will be the bottom feeder of the group with high-powered Belgium, as well Ukraine, which is led by La Liga leading scorer Artem Dobvyk. I’m assuming it allows at least six in those two games and who knows what will happen against Slovakia. Sure, there's a risk, as we’re looking at a team that isn’t going to advance and only has three games. But once we get into the knockout rounds, we’re likely looking at tight, low-scoring games. So I’ll take a shot here at a price.

PICK: Romania +1400 to allow most goals (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

