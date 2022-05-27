UEFA Champions League odds: How to bet Liverpool and Real Madrid Final

UEFA Champions League
2 hours ago

Soccer fans around the globe will have all eyes on Liverpool and Real Madrid this weekend, and bettors won't be far behind. They'll be getting in on the gambling action for the Champions League final match of the European season.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid will air live on CBS at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

FOX Bet sports trader Steven Hemke gave his insight and best bets for the huge event.

"We've got a great matchup on tap for tomorrow between two of the world’s biggest clubs in Paris," Hemke said. "Real Madrid has gone through a very tough road. They defeated last year’s champions, Chelsea, in the quarterfinals and then ousted Man City in the wild semifinal round winning 6-5 on aggregate.  

"They now try to take down their third straight English Premier League side in Liverpool."

Hemke also notes that as recently as February, Real Madrid's odds to lift the trophy were as high +3100.

When it comes to which plays bettors should be looking out for, the oddsmaker revealed a few of his favorites, — all odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

BEST BETS FOR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL (via FOX Bet)*

- Real Madrid to lift the cup — which takes out the draw option — at +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
- Karim Benzema to score anytime at +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

SAME-GAME PARLAYS

- Salah and Benzema to score, Real Madrid to win and Over 3.5 goals in the match at +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
- Karim Benzema to score first and Real Madrid to win 2-1 at +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
- Mane to score and Liverpool to be winning at half-time and full-time +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

*odds as of 5/27/2022

