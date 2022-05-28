UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League final 2022 odds: Liverpool-Real Madrid best bets 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Soccer fans around the globe will have all eyes on Liverpool and Real Madrid this weekend, and bettors won't be far behind. They'll be getting in on the gambling action for the Champions League final match of the European season.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid will air live on CBS at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

FOX Bet sports trader Steven Hemke gave his insight and best bets for the huge event.

"We've got a great matchup on tap for tomorrow between two of the world’s biggest clubs in Paris," Hemke said. "Real Madrid has gone through a very tough road. They defeated last year’s champions, Chelsea, in the quarterfinals and then ousted Man City in the wild semifinal round winning 6-5 on aggregate.

"They now try to take down their third straight English Premier League side in Liverpool."

Hemke also noted that as recently as February, Real Madrid's odds to lift the trophy were as high +3100.

When it comes to which plays bettors should be looking out for, the oddsmaker revealed a few of his favorites, — all odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

BEST BETS FOR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL (via FOX Bet)*



- Real Madrid to lift the cup — which takes out the draw option — at +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

- Karim Benzema to score anytime at +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

SAME-GAME PARLAYS

- Mohamed Salah and Benzema to score, Real Madrid to win and over 3.5 goals in the match at +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

- Benzema to score first and Real Madrid to win 2-1 at +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

- Sadio Mane to score and Liverpool to be winning at half time and full time +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

*odds as of 5/28/2022

Head over to FOX Bet right now to get in on the action ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.