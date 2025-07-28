United States
U.S. Women's Team to Honor Alex Morgan, Alyssa Naeher in Upcoming Friendlies
United States

U.S. Women's Team to Honor Alex Morgan, Alyssa Naeher in Upcoming Friendlies

Updated Jul. 28, 2025 2:55 p.m. ET

The U.S. women's national team will host a trio of international friendly matches in October, with the first two matches doubling as tributes to Alex Morgan and Alyssa Naeher

The first matches will be against Portugal, with the Oct. 23 contest held at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania — the city where Morgan scored the first of her international goals in 2010. Morgan retired from both club and country last season after a two-season stint with the San Diego Wave

The USWNT and Portugal return to the pitch on Oct. 26, playing at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut. Naeher, who hails from the state, will be honored ahead of that game. She retired from international duty last year but continues playing for the Chicago Red Stars

The final friendly will take place on Oct. 29 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri — the 11,500‑seat venue of NWSL side Kansas City Current. That game will mark the stadium’s first international event, though the opponent has not yet been confirmed. 

Morgan, who retired last fall with 123 U.S. goals (fifth all-time) and three major tournament titles. Naeher ranks third in USWNT history in goalkeeper appearances, wins and shutouts, behind Hope Solo and Briana Scurry in all three categories.

FIFA Women's World Cup
