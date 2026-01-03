English Premier League
Two Goals by John McGinn Powers Villa Past Forest into Premier League's Top Two
English Premier League

Two Goals by John McGinn Powers Villa Past Forest into Premier League's Top Two

Published Jan. 3, 2026 12:28 p.m. ET

Aston Villa rebounded from its first loss in two months by beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Saturday to climb into second place in the Premier League, while last-placed Wolverhampton finally got its first win.

Villa captain John McGinn scored twice in the second half, building on England striker Ollie Watkins' long-range opener in first-half stoppage time.

Morgan Gibbs-White reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the 61st minute only for McGinn to restore Villa's two-goal cushion after a poor piece of goalkeeping from Forest's John Victor, who raced out of his area in an attempt to collect a ball over the top. McGinn easily rounded Victor and slotted the ball home from 30 yards (meters).

Victor went off injured immediately after the goal.

Villa's 11-game winning run — which included eight victories in the league — was ended on Tuesday by a 4-1 thumping by Arsenal.

Unai Emery's team moved above Manchester City, which hosts Chelsea on Sunday, and three points behind leader Arsenal, which visits Bournemouth later.

Wolves finally win

Wolves beat West Ham 3-0 to end its historically bad start to a top-flight season.

No team has taken this long to record its first win in the Premier League since the competition’s inception in 1992.

Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan and Mateus Mane scored first-half goals for Wolves, which moved onto six points, still 12 from safety with 18 games remaining.

The team is only six points behind next-to-last Burnley, which lost at Brighton 2-0, and eight off third-to-last West Ham.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
English Premier League
Aston Villa
Nottingham
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Premier League Winners: Complete list of champions by year

Premier League Winners: Complete list of champions by year

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes