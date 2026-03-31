Türkiye World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times

Arda Güler and Türkiye now know their path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after learning their group stage opponents, which stadiums they will play at, and the times for the games.

When is the World Cup? How to Watch?

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.

What is Türkiye's Group and Who are the Opponents?

Türkiye will be in Group D. Its opponents will be:

United States

Paraguay

Australia

What is Türkiye's World Cup Schedule?

Türkiye discovered its three group-stage opponents at the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5. The team’s three group-stage games will be as follows: