Tottenham's Xavi Simons To Miss Rest of Season and World Cup Due To Injury

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a catastrophic blow in their fight for Premier League survival following the news that Xavi Simons has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Dutch international suffered a serious knee injury during Saturday's clash with Wolves, with subsequent scans confirming the worst-case scenario for both club and country.

Simons wrote an emotional message regarding the situation he is currently facing, confirming the news that his World Cup dream is also over.

A devastating blow for club and country

Simons has confirmed the news that every Tottenham supporter feared, revealing that he has ruptured his ACL and faces up to eight months out of action.

The injury occurred during the encounter at Molineux, where the 23-year-old jarred his knee while competing for a loose ball with Hugo Bueno.

The midfielder was visibly distressed and had to be stretchered off the pitch after receiving extensive medical treatment.

The diagnosis is a bitter pill to swallow for both Spurs, who are currently embroiled in a relegation scrap, and the Netherlands national team, as Simons will officially miss this summer’s World Cup in North America.

"We can confirm that Xavi Simons has ruptured the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The 23-year-old suffered the injury during the second half of our Premier League fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Xavi will undergo surgery in the coming weeks and, following that, will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team. Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends Xavi our love and support - we will be with him every step of the way," Spurs said in an official statement.

An emotional message to the fans

Taking to Instagram to share his pain, Simons did not hide his devastation. He wrote: "They say life can be cruel and today it feels that way. My season has come to an abrupt end and I’m just trying to process it. Honestly, I’m heartbroken. None of it makes sense. All I’ve wanted to do is fight for my team and now the ability to do that has been snatched away from me... along with the World Cup."

The former PSG man continued by expressing his grief over missing the chance to lead his nation on the biggest stage.

"Representing my country this summer... just gone. It’ll take time to find peace with this, but I’ll continue to be the best teammate I can be. I have no doubt that together we’ll win this fight. I’ll walk this path now, guided by faith, with strength, with resilience, with belief, as I count down the days to getting back out there. Be patient with me. TTP. COYS."

The growing injury crisis for Spurs

Simons is just the latest name in what has become a nightmare injury crisis for the club.

Options are severely limited, with defensive mainstay Cristian Romero also sidelined for two months with a partial ACL tear.

Elsewhere, Wilson Odobert remains a long-term absentee with his own knee complaint, while Dejan Kulusevski has notably failed to feature at all this term due to persistent fitness issues.

Furthermore, veteran defender Ben Davies is expected to have played his last game for the club, with his contract expiring while he recovers from a fractured ankle.

As the treatment room at Hotspur Way reaches capacity, the club's medical staff face a race against time to get any senior players back on the pitch to aid the desperate fight against the drop.

Relegation fears mount for Spurs

The loss of Simons comes at the worst possible time for Tottenham.

The North London side currently finds itself sitting 18th in the Premier League table with only four matches remaining.

Two points adrift of safety, they face a daunting run-in against Aston Villa, Leeds United, Chelsea, and Everton as they attempt to avoid a first drop to the second tier since 1992.

With Simons now unavailable, the pressure on the remaining squad members has intensified. James Maddison has returned to the bench recently, but is reportedly still lacking the match fitness required to start.