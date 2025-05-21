English Premier League
Tottenham beats Man United to win Europa League, ends 17-year trophy drought
Tottenham beats Man United to win Europa League, ends 17-year trophy drought

Published May. 21, 2025 5:17 p.m. ET

Tottenham beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League final and lift its first European trophy in more than four decades on Wednesday.

It is the first major title for Tottenham since it won the English League Cup in 2008, and first European triumph since it won its second UEFA Cup — the equivalent of the Europa League now — in 1984.

Brennan Johnson squeezed in the winner at the end of the first half to help Spurs salvage a dismal season in which it will finish near the bottom of the Premier League standings.

The title guarantees Spurs a spot in next season’s Champions League, and brings some much-needed relief for coach Ange Postecoglou after he struggled to keep his team on track all year.

The victory comes six years after Tottenham fell short against Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The defeat adds pressure on United coach Ruben Amorim, whose team sits in 16th place — just ahead of Tottenham — in the Premier League. The club won’t play in any European competition next season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

