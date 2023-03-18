United States Tim Weah stretchered off with head injury ahead of Nations League matches Published Mar. 18, 2023 5:36 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

American winger Tim Weah was stretchered off the field in a neck brace Saturday as Lille won 2-0 at Toulouse in the French league.

Weah got injured deep in stoppage time after a collision with Toulouse midfielder Vincent Sierro as they fought for the ball in the air.

Weah had been selected Wednesday by interim U.S. coach Anthony Hudson for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador.

It was unclear whether Weah would be able to rejoin the national squad during the international break later this month, although Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier said on the Lille website that his teammate is "fine" and was able to celebrate the win.

Alexsandro Ribeiro broke the deadlock six minutes from time as Lille moved up to fifth place.

The Brazilian defender scored his third goal in just 12 matches this season. He beat Toulouse goalkeeper Maxime Dupe from close range from Edon Zhegrova's assist. Substitute Mohamed Bayo doubled the visitors' lead in stoppage time.

Lille leapfrogged Rennes and moved within seven points of second-place Marseille, which travels to Reims on Sunday. Leader PSG holds a comfortable 10-point lead before hosting Rennes on Sunday.

The match in Toulouse was briefly stopped in the 27th minute because of a sudden first-half hailstorm. After a 10-minute interruption, players returned from their locker room under heavy rain and the game resumed.

Toulouse had its best chance in the first half when midfielder Stijn Spierings volleyed onto the woodwork in the 33rd minute.

Toulouse is 11th.

Second-place Lens can later move into second place with a home win against rock-bottom Angers, which has not won a league game since Sept. 18.

