Thomas Tuchel will reportedly replace Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich

Published Mar. 23, 2023 8:15 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich might be about to change coaches for the final stretch of the season.

The German champions were on the verge of firing Julian Nagelsmann and replacing him with Thomas Tuchel, according to reports in Germany on Thursday.

Both Kicker magazine and German tabloid Bild reported that Bayern was ending Nagelsmann's spell in charge following the team's 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

That defeat dropped Bayern to second place, one point behind Borussia Dortmund before the teams clash in Munich on April 1.

The club hasn't commented officially. The Associated Press has asked Bayern for comment.

Kicker reported that Bayern is in touch with Tuchel and that the German coach is expected to join Friday or Saturday. Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021 and previously coached Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund.

Bayern faces Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals on April 11.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

