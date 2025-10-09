Thomas Tuchel Explains Why England Will Be 'Underdogs' at 2026 World Cup

In partnership with GOAL.com

Thomas Tuchel has explained why England will be "underdogs" at the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions have made faultless progress towards that competition, with maximum points being taken from five qualification fixtures. They have enough talent at their disposal to be considered serious contenders for a global crown, but Tuchel has sought to rein in pre-tournament expectations.

England aiming to end 60-year wait for major trophy

England’s men’s team have failed to win a major international trophy since savouring World Cup glory on home soil in 1966. Some 60 years will have passed by the time their sights are set on that prize once again. There have been some close calls in recent times, with Sir Gareth Southgate overseeing runs to successive European Championship finals.

The Three Lions have been unable to get over the winning line, though, with Lionel Messi inspiring Argentina to the ultimate prize last time out at Qatar 2022. With no form to fall back on when it comes to trophy collecting, Tuchel claims that his squad should not be considered one of the favourites to prevail in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Why England are underdogs for World Cup glory in 2026

The German tactician said: "We will arrive as underdogs in the World Cup because we haven't won it for decades, and we will play against teams who have repeatedly won it during that time, so we need to arrive as a team otherwise we have no chance."

He added on piecing together a bid for World Cup glory: "We try to collect the guys who in the end have the glue and cohesion to be the best team, because we need to arrive [at the World Cup] with the best team."

Tuchel, who has been handed an 18-month contract that expires after next summer’s finals, went on to say of competing for elusive honours: "If you've never won Wimbledon, you may be one of the favourites but you are not the favourite. You can go and if you come close, OK, you are within the pool, but you are not the favourite. It is just how it is.

"There is Brazil, there is Argentina, Spain, France and they just did it recently. It doesn't mean we have no chance and we know very well. First we will qualify and then we will know exactly why we go there."

Tuchel prepared to make controversial selection calls

Tuchel has warned those at his disposal - including the likes of Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham and Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer - that no places in his squad are guaranteed and he is prepared to overlook talented individuals in order to create collective harmony.

He is still in the process of identifying those that can be trusted to deliver on and off the field, with the odd experiment being taken in his selections while also leaning heavily on those that boast top-level experience with club and country.

Tuchel said of building spirit that can help to inspire bids for tangible success: "Let's go step by step and it just buys into the other step. We build a team that is ready to go step by step and play as a team, and no-one wants hopefully to play against us.

"When I hear people talking about their titles in international football or their missed chances I hear always the same song: we have been a team or we haven't been a team. It is always the same song in international football.

"I also think it is the same headline in club football, but even more if you stick together 24/7 for a nine-day period, and then as long as possible in America, you have to be a group, you have to be a strong group."

Kane concern ahead of friendly & qualification fixtures

England will be back in action on Thursday when facing Wales in a friendly match at Wembley Stadium. They will then head to Latvia for their latest World Cup qualifier, with it possible that tickets to the 2026 finals will be booked in that contest if results go their way. The Three Lions may, however, have to cope without captain and all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane as he has been nursing an ankle problem that has limited his involvement in training.