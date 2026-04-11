Ballon d'Or Favorite? England, Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane Tabbed As Frontrunner

Harry Kane is currently playing at a level that few are able to match, cementing his status as the premier marksman in European football. Former England striker Peter Crouch believes Kane's performances have made the Bayern Munich captain a frontrunner to lift the game's most prestigious individual honour, Ballon d'Or.

A masterclass at the Santiago Bernabeu

Kane scored once again in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu. Under the brightest of lights, Bayern’s star striker shone brilliantly, dispatching all lazy narratives of him disappearing in big games. It was a performance that reinforced his status as the premier centre-forward in world football, proving he can deliver when the stakes are at their highest. The strike in Madrid was more than just another goal; it was a statement of intent in the race for individual honours. He’s extended his incredible goalscoring record this season to 49 goals in just 40 appearances with Bayern this seasons.

Kane's achievements this season are extraordinary

Kane's achievement drew praise from Crouch, with the former Tottenham striker stating to Paddy Power: "This year is one of those years where there isn’t one clear standout. But Harry has got something like 49 goals in 40 games. That’s outrageous isn’t it really? You can say the Bundesliga isn’t as strong as La Liga, but I watched the whole game on Tuesday and they battered Real Madrid. 2-1 flattered Real Madrid."

The World Cup has an influence on assessments

This year's Ballon d'Or awards coincide with the World Cup, which will undoubtedly influence the judging. This year, Kane has scored six goals for the England national team. "Harry is the main man," Crouch noted. "An absolute banker for a goal and it doesn’t matter who he is playing against. He’s the most lethal man in the world at the moment and why shouldn’t he be favourite for the Ballon d’Or?

"The World Cup is a huge factor and he’ll have to do well in that. If Bayern are in and around the Champions League final as well I think he’s got a great chance [of winning the Ballon d’Or]."

What next for Kane?

Crouch considers Kane the most effective striker currently and highlights the importance of Kane's success in the upcoming World Cup and Bayern Munich's potential Champions League performance as key factors for his Ballon d’Or chances. Kane still has the opportunity to continue his impressive form with Bayern and add to his goal tally, with six Bundesliga matches remaining. After facing St. Pauli, Bayern will host Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League at the Allianz Arena midweek, looking to secure their place in the next round after securing a win in the first leg.