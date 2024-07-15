Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri ends national-team career after Euro 2024
Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri ended his national-team career on Monday at the age of 32.
The Chicago Fire playmaker announced the news nine days after his 125th game for Switzerland, which ended in a penalty shootout loss to England in the 2024 European Championship quarterfinals.
Coming on as an extra-time substitute, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player struck the England crossbar direct from a corner in the 1-1 draw before scoring his penalty kick in the shootout.
Shaqiri got just one start in five Euro 2024 games and scored one of the best goals of the tournament against Scotland.
It was his seventh major tournament since going to the 2010 World Cup as an 18-year-old. That was the only tournament where Shaqiri did not score.
"It's time for me to say goodbye to the national team. Thank you," he wrote in a social media post.
Shaqiri's 125 games for Switzerland are second only to his long-time teammate and captain Granit Xhaka, who has 130.
He scored 32 goals, including five at the World Cup and five at the European Championships.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
