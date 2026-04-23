LaLiga
Spain's Lamine Yamal to Miss Rest of Barcelona Season But Be Ready for World Cup
LaLiga

Spain's Lamine Yamal to Miss Rest of Barcelona Season But Be Ready for World Cup

Published Apr. 23, 2026 11:07 a.m. ET

Lamine Yamal will miss the rest of Barcelona’s season but should be healed from a leg injury in time to play for Spain at the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, the club said on Thursday.

Barcelona said 18-year-old Yamal will miss the remaining six La Liga games for the leaders as he follows a "conservative treatment" process to heal a muscle injury in his left leg that he picked up on Wednesday while converting a penalty in a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo.

The club added in a statement that its doctors "foresee that [Yamal] will be available for the World Cup."

Yamal is supposed to make his World Cup debut this summer. Spain's campaign starts against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta.

Yamal has emerged as one of the world’s top players since making his Barcelona debut at a record-breaking 15 years old. He helped to lead Spain to the 2024 European Championship and is a major reason why Luis de la Fuente’s team is among the favorites this summer thanks to his dribbling, creativity and ability to both score and set up teammates.

Yamal went down after he scored the winner against Celta in the 40th minute and immediately looked to the bench to signal he was hurt. He dropped to the ground as his teammates arrived to celebrate, then appeared to grab the back of his left leg.

Yamal left the field on his own after being attended by doctors. He talked briefly with coach Hansi Flick on the sidelines before walking into the locker room tunnel by himself.

Barcelona leads Real Madrid by nine points with two more rounds before they meet at Camp Nou on May 10.

Barcelona will start its run-in without Yamal on Saturday when it visits Getafe. Flick could replace Yamal on the right side with winger Roony Bardghji or mix up his front line and play with an extra midfielder.

Yamal leads Barcelona in scoring (24) and assists (18) across all competitions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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