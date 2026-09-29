Spain
World Cup Winner Spain Has Now Gone 40 Matches Without A Loss
Spain

World Cup Winner Spain Has Now Gone 40 Matches Without A Loss

Updated Sep. 29, 2026 8:46 p.m. ET

Lamine Yamal led World Cup winner Spain on Tuesday as it defeated Croatia in the Nations League to add to its record unbeaten streak in its homecoming game.

Yamal scored twice and set up another goal as Spain beat Croatia 4-1 at home to reach 40 matches unbeaten. It was Spain's first home game since it won its second world title in July.

Before the match, captain Rodri lifted the World Cup trophy in front of a raucous home crowd at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville.

Spain got past Croatia in its second game since beating Argentina in the World Cup final, with Yamal scoring two minutes into the match and again in the 63rd.

Marc Pubill also scored, finding the net in the 31st for his first goal with Spain, two minutes after Dion Drena Beljo had equalized for the visitors, also with his first international goal. Substitute Nico Williams sealed the Spain victory in the 89th.

Yamal gave the assist for Pubill's goal. He has scored 11 goals in his last eight matches for country and club Barcelona.

"He is a very generous footballer who puts all that talent at the service of the team,' Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. 'We are fortunate to have him with us. He is someone who is truly loved within the squad. We are very happy with him."

La Roja had extended its unbeaten streak to 39 games by rallying to a 3-2 win over England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Spain has lost only one of its last 16 Nations League group matches, winning seven straight.

"We know Spain are the best. There is no debate about that,' Croatia coach Slaven Bilic said. 'We knew that before kickoff. They have been the best side for several years. Against England, we did not see them play quite like this, but tonight there was simply too much space."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Spain vs Croatia Highlights ⚽ UEFA Nations League

Spain vs Croatia Highlights ⚽ UEFA Nations League
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