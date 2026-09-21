Spain Extends World Cup-Winning Coach Luis de la Fuente Through 2032

Spain has agreed to extend the contract of World Cup-winning coach Luis de la Fuente until 2032.

The Spanish soccer federation's board of directors unanimously approved the contract extension on Monday, the federation said.

The new contract will keep De la Fuente in for the 2030 World Cup that Spain will co-host with Morocco and Portugal, and the 2028 and 2032 European Championships.

"We are looking for a project built on stability and trust," federation president Rafael Louzán said. "It is a proposal based on confidence in Luis de la Fuente and the sporting project he leads, spanning a multi-year competitive cycle that includes major tournaments.

"We are talking about the most decorated coach in the national team’s history," Louzán said. "After 14 years with us, a long-term future at the federation is something Luis de la Fuente deserves."

De la Fuente led Spain to its second World Cup title in July. The win over Argentina in the final gave Spain a record 38-game unbeaten streak.

He took over the national team from Luis Enrique after the team's elimination to Morocco in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

De la Fuente has won 38 of his 50 games in charge of the main squad. He had been coaching Spain's youth squads before taking over.

Reporting by The Associated Press.