Sergio Busquets will reportedly sign with Inter Miami
Sergio Busquets will reportedly sign with Inter Miami

Published Jun. 18, 2023 6:34 p.m. ET

Sergio Busquets is reportedly following the path of his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and joining Inter Miami

According to sources in Spain, the experienced midfielder is expected to finalize his move to MLS "in the near future."

Approaching his 35th birthday in July, the midfielder disclosed his departure from Camp Nou in May, marking the end of his remarkable 15-season tenure with the club. 

Throughout his time there, Busquets amassed an impressive record of 722 appearances, securing nine La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues, and seven Copas del Rey, along with various other prestigious honors.

Inter Miami is currently 15th place in the Eastern Conference.

