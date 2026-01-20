Could Seattle Sounders and Mexico midfielder Obed Vargas Move to Europe?

Mexican-American midfielder Obed Vargas is getting closer to a move to Europe, with reports suggesting a deal could be completed as early as next week. Despite interest from Liga MX sides such as Club América, the Seattle Sounders prospect remains focused on a European transfer as he pushes to strengthen his Mexico World Cup credentials.

Searching for best project

According to transfer specialist César Luis Merlo, Sounders executives and the player’s representatives are carefully assessing several possibilities abroad, although no specific destination has been confirmed at this stage. The priority, according to reports, is finding a project that guarantees both sporting growth and consistent minutes for one of MLS’s most established young midfielders.

Impressive run with Sounders

Vargas has already built an impressive résumé in Seattle, where he has made 130 appearances across all competitions, contributing eight goals and 10 assists in nearly 10,000 minutes of first-team action, numbers that underline both his durability and importance despite his age.

Market value set

His performances have translated into a current market valuation of $9.3 million, per Transfermarkt, setting a clear baseline for any potential negotiations.

Currently with Mexico national team

At the international level, Vargas is currently with the Mexican national team as they prepare for friendlies against Panama and Bolivia, matches that represent a key opportunity to further impress head coach Javier Aguirre. With only two senior caps to his name, a move to Europe could prove decisive in strengthening his case for inclusion in Mexico’s final squad for the 2026 World Cup, a goal that continues to shape every major decision in his young career.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!



