Saudi Pro League
Saudi Pro League hires Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to manage Al-Ettifaq
Saudi Pro League

Saudi Pro League hires Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to manage Al-Ettifaq

Published Jul. 3, 2023 1:30 p.m. ET

Saudi Arabia has landed another soccer icon after Liverpool great Steven Gerrard was hired as manager of Al-Ettifaq on Monday.

The former England captain is the latest star name to be lured to the oil-rich kingdom, as it embarks on an ever-expanding recruitment drive.

Gerrard, who has managed Scottish club Rangers and Premier League side Aston Villa since retiring as a player, follows another former Liverpool star, Robbie Fowler, who was hired by Al-Qadisiyah last week.

Gerrard hasn't managed a team since being fired by Villa last season when the club was just one place above the Premier League relegation zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

It brought an abrupt halt to a coaching career that looked set to soar after Gerrard led Rangers to the Scottish league title in 2021 and broke Celtic's streak of nine championships on the run.

Before joining Villa, he had been tipped to be a future Liverpool manager and a successor to Jurgen Klopp.

Al-Ettifaq, which plays in the lucrative Saudi Pro League, is yet to sign a major player in an offseason that has seen Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and a number of stars from Europe's top leagues head to the country to join Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr in January.

As a player, Gerrard won many of soccer's biggest club trophies, including the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005. He won seven more major cups during a highly-decorated career, but never lifted the Premier League title.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Saudi Pro League
AL Ettifaq FC
Liverpool
share
Get more from Saudi Pro League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Three early college football win totals bets to make right now, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Three early college football win totals bets to make right now, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes