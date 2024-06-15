Brazil
Ronaldinho rips Brazil ahead of Copa América: 'Worst team in recent years'
Published Jun. 15, 2024 3:01 p.m. ET

When Brazil takes the field for the start of its CONMEBOL Copa América campaign on Monday, it won't have the support of one of its most iconic players, Ronaldinho.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Ronaldinho, who won the Copa América in 1999 and the World Cup in 2002 as one of Brazil's star players, said he can't get behind Brazil's current men's national team, saying "it's one of the worst teams in recent years."

"That's it folks, l've had enough," Ronaldinho wrote. "This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian soccer. It's getting hard to find the spirit to watch the games. This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years. It has no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority.

"I've been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and l've never seen a situation as bad as this. Lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football. I'll repeat, our performance has been one of the worst things I've ever seen. Such a shame. I therefore declare my resignation. I will not watch any CONMEBOL Copa América game, nor celebrate any victory."

Brazil struggled in its two friendlies leading up to Copa América, drawing with the United States 1-1 and barely beating Mexico 3-2. Brazil is ranked No. 5 by FIFA; the United States and Mexico are ranked 11th and 14th, respectively.

Despite its recent lackluster performances, Brazil has the second-best betting odds to win the tournament at +225 behind Argentina (+175).

