United States Ricardo Pepi isn't the USMNT's No. 1 option at striker — at least not yet Updated Nov. 21, 2024 7:08 p.m. ET

Goals trump everything, obviously, and there's a lot of attention on U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi because, not only did he score, but he scored in both games against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League.

But I also think that Mauricio Pochettino is realistic — I think all of us are realistic.

If Folarin Balogun had started both of these games — the away game in Kingston and the home game in St. Louis — I don't think anyone would have been surprised if he scored a goal in each of those games because he's that good and, more importantly, there was a lack of quality in the competition and, as a result, there was an ease in the opportunities that were created.

That's not to take anything away from Pepi, because I love the fact that he's put pressure on Balogun and everyone else in the player pool, but I still think it's wide-open when it comes to the striker position, and I'm not ready to anoint Pepi as the new king and the new starter of this team yet.

In addition to Balogun, there are other names on the medical report worth keeping in mind. West Bromwich Albion's Daryl Dike returned to training with West Brom in September but suffered a minor setback in his return from a season-ending Achilles injury.

If his body holds up, there is a possibility he's in the mix for 2026. If someone, like Dike, comes along and is able to give this team a different look, they'll compete for a spot. Pochettino has said already that he wants to provide different looks and wants to get his team — and the opposition — thinking about it.

Dike, in the same way as Brandon Vazquez and Josh Sargent, is a different type of player. I'm not saying he'll compete for the starting position, but from a physical perspective, he gives us a different look and that's a good thing. Vazquez got on the field against Jamaica. He should have finished his chances and it's a problem that he's not, but still, he gives Pochettino a different look too.

It's going to be wide open and a lot of it will depend on who they're playing. It's one thing to score against Jamaica, it's another thing to score against — if both teams advance — Mexico in the final of a Nations League. That's a different type of level and that's a different type of rising to the occasion.

We'll see if Pepi — or anyone else in the player pool — can meet the moment.

Alexi Lalas is a soccer analyst for FOX Sports and host of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast." He represented the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and had a nine-year professional career. In 2006, he became the president of the LA Galaxy and helped bring David Beckham to Major League Soccer.

