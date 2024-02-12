United States
American forward Daryl Dike tears left Achilles, 5 games after returning from torn right Achilles
American forward Daryl Dike tears left Achilles, 5 games after returning from torn right Achilles

Feb. 12, 2024

American forward Daryl Dike tore his left Achilles tendon while playing for West Bromwich Albion, five games after returning from a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Dike will be sidelined until the end of 2024, West Brom said Monday.

"I have been trying to wrap my head around the situation and honestly still can't, nor do I think I will be able to for a while," Dike said in a statement. "The amount of messages videos and comments that I have received has been unbelievable. ... The things that I have seen have filled my heart and my spirits so much. I have been brought to tears numerous times."

The 23-year-old from Edmond, Oklahoma, was injured in Saturday's match at Ipswich Town in the second tier League Championship. Dike tore his right Achilles tendon against Stoke on April 15 last year and returned on Jan. 7 when he played the first half in an FA Cup match against Aldershot.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made made four league appearances as a substitute since, totaling 52 minutes.

Dike joined West Brom from Major League Soccer's Orlando in January 2022 and has played in just 29 league matches and 32 overall. He sustained a season-ending hamstring injury in his first start, against Peterborough on Jan. 22, and tore a thigh muscle in the 2022-23 opener against Stoke on July 30. He returned Nov. 12 in West Brom's last game before the World Cup break, then tore his right Achilles tendon the following spring.

Dike has three goals in 10 appearances for the U.S.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Daryl Dike
United States
