US striker Daryl Dike hurt again playing for West Brom after recent return from injury
US striker Daryl Dike hurt again playing for West Brom after recent return from injury

Updated Feb. 10, 2024 2:49 p.m. ET

IPSWICH, England — American striker Daryl Dike is injured again at English club West Bromwich Albion.

Playing the fifth match of his return from a nine-month injury layoff, Dike came on the 55th minute of the 2-2 draw against Ipswich in the second-tier Championship and played just 10 minutes before being taken off.

It was not immediately clear what forced him off. Dike put his jersey over his face and looked to be in tears as he was carried off the field.

"Something similar to the previous one, but we still don't know," West Brom manager Carlos Corberán said.

"We are going to have to wait for the scan. We need to see if the scans show any type of serious injury. It looks like a serious one."

Dike missed most of 2023 after having surgery to repair a full rupture of his right Achilles' tendon.

He has been riddled with injuries since joining West Brom in January 2022.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

