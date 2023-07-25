Report: France captain Wendie Renard has calf injury, could miss rest of group stage
France women's national team captain Wendie Renard has a calf injury and could miss the team's final two group stage matches in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, according to a report from French media outlet Le Progrès.
Renard played all 90 minutes plus stoppage time in France's tournament-opening scoreless draw with Jamaica on Sunday. Jamacia's Khadija "Bunny" Shaw was red-carded and ejected from that match after earning her second yellow card thanks to a tackle on Renard early in second-half stoppage time.
According to Le Progrès, Renard's injury is similar to one she suffered before the 2022 club season with the NWSL's Portland Thorns, which kept her out for a month.
Renard was the highest-profile member of a player-led revolt earlier this year against former France coach Corinne Diacre, even temporarily pulling out of playing in this year's World Cup in order to "protect my mental health." Dicare was soon forced out and replaced by former Saudi Arabia men's national team coach Hervé Renard (no relation), after which Wendie Renard soon returned to the France squad.
France's next game is scheduled for Saturday (6 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) against fellow Group F heavyweight Brazil, which dominated Panama 4-0 in its opening group stage match.
