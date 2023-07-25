FIFA Women's World Cup
Report: France captain Wendie Renard has calf injury, could miss rest of group stage
FIFA Women's World Cup

Report: France captain Wendie Renard has calf injury, could miss rest of group stage

Published Jul. 25, 2023 5:45 p.m. ET

France women's national team captain Wendie Renard has a calf injury and could miss the team's final two group stage matches in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, according to a report from French media outlet Le Progrès.

Renard played all 90 minutes plus stoppage time in France's tournament-opening scoreless draw with Jamaica on Sunday. Jamacia's Khadija "Bunny" Shaw was red-carded and ejected from that match after earning her second yellow card thanks to a tackle on Renard early in second-half stoppage time.

Jamaica's Bunny Shaw is ejected after second yellow card against France

Jamaica's Bunny Shaw is ejected after second yellow card against France

According to Le Progrès, Renard's injury is similar to one she suffered before the 2022 club season with the NWSL's Portland Thorns, which kept her out for a month.

[World Cup NOW: Jamaica's draw vs. France monumental for women's soccer]

ADVERTISEMENT

Renard was the highest-profile member of a player-led revolt earlier this year against former France coach Corinne Diacre, even temporarily pulling out of playing in this year's World Cup in order to "protect my mental health." Dicare was soon forced out and replaced by former Saudi Arabia men's national team coach Hervé Renard (no relation), after which Wendie Renard soon returned to the France squad.

France's next game is scheduled for Saturday (6 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) against fellow Group F heavyweight Brazil, which dominated Panama 4-0 in its opening group stage match.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Wendie Renard
France
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Trevon Diggs reportedly agrees to 5-year, $97 million extension with Cowboys

Trevon Diggs reportedly agrees to 5-year, $97 million extension with Cowboys

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes