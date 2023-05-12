United Soccer League
Real Madrid to play Barcelona in preseason El Clásico on July 29 in Texas
United Soccer League

Real Madrid to play Barcelona in preseason El Clásico on July 29 in Texas

Published May. 12, 2023 2:24 p.m. ET

Real Madrid will meet Barcelona in an El Clásico friendly on July 29 in Arlington, Texas, as part of six-club, eight-match preseason series that also includes Manchester United, Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus.

The match will take place at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

This will be the third Barcelona-Real Madrid preseason matchup in the U.S. following games in Miami Gardens, Florida, in 2017 and in Houston last July.

The Soccer Champions Tour announced Friday was created by a newly formed company of the Sixth Street investment firm and will be staged in a partnership with AEG and Legends.

Matches start with Barcelona-Juventus in Santa Clara, California, on July 22 and include Real Madrid-Milan in Pasadena, California (July 23); Arsenal-Barcelona in Inglewood, California, and Real Madrid-Manchester United in Houston (both July 26); Juventus-AC Milan in Carson, California (July 27); AC Milan-Barcelona in Las Vegas (Aug. 1); and Juventus-Real Madrid in Orlando, Florida (Aug. 2).

Games are subject to approval by soccer authorities. Kickoff times haven’t yet been determined.

England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga open Aug. 12 and Italy’s Serie A starts a week later.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

