Real Madrid reportedly eyeing Harry Kane as Karim Benzema's replacement

Real Madrid considers Harry Kane as the top choice to replace Karim Benzema, but they are aware of the difficulties involved in signing the Tottenham forward, according to multiple sources.

While Kane possesses the desired qualities to play for Madrid, concerns exist regarding his age, transfer fee and Tottenham's reluctance to part with their star player.

Initially, Madrid had planned to sign a backup forward like Joselu from Espanyol and wait until next year to make a significant investment in the forward position. The club had even considered moves for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe in 2024 when Benzema's tenure was expected to conclude. However, Benzema's sudden decision to leave for Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad has prompted Madrid to alter their plans and prioritize securing a high-quality attacking lineup for the upcoming season.

"That’s where we have to act, and we’re going to do it without any rush," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "We have time to do it without any rush. We’re looking for a striker who can score goals and link up well with the others."

Madrid is close to finalizing the signing of Joselu to replace Mariano, but they now need a first-choice No. 9 to fill the void left by Benzema. The challenge lies in the limited options available in the market, with Haaland and Mbappe committed to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, for at least one more season.

Roberto Firmino, available on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool, and Chelsea's Kai Havertz have been linked to Madrid, but sources within the club acknowledge that Kane is the only forward currently available who consistently delivers the desired goal output year after year.

However, there are reservations within the club regarding the potential signing of the Premier League striker. Kane will turn 30 soon, and Madrid's recent transfer strategy has focused on recruiting young talents such as Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid recognizes that acquiring Kane would likely require a fee of around €100 million, significantly impacting this summer's budget, which already includes substantial investments in Jude Bellingham and reinforcements for various positions. Furthermore, President Florentino Perez has experience with challenging negotiations with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy during Luka Modrić's and Gareth Bale's signings.

"At the moment we only have two forwards, but I’m not worried at all because we have all the time we need to sort it out," Ancelotti said. "You win games with and without forwards. Forwards are more likely to score, but what makes the difference is when a team plays solidly, compactly, with effort and as a team."

Consequently, while Madrid considers a move for Kane, they are also exploring alternative options. Previous reports indicated their interest in other forwards like Kane's Tottenham teammate Richarlison and Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, underlining the club's belief in strengthening the attack, even with Benzema expected to continue.

With the departure of the Ballon d'Or winner and three other forwards — Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano — Madrid is set to bring Joselu on loan and welcome back Brahim Diaz from his loan spell at AC Milan. However, these additions will not be final, as Madrid aims to bolster their frontline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

