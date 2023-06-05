English Premier League
Real Madrid reportedly eyeing Harry Kane as Karim Benzema's replacement
English Premier League

Real Madrid reportedly eyeing Harry Kane as Karim Benzema's replacement

Published Jun. 5, 2023 3:14 p.m. ET

Real Madrid considers Harry Kane as the top choice to replace Karim Benzema, but they are aware of the difficulties involved in signing the Tottenham forward, according to multiple sources.

While Kane possesses the desired qualities to play for Madrid, concerns exist regarding his age, transfer fee and Tottenham's reluctance to part with their star player.

Initially, Madrid had planned to sign a backup forward like Joselu from Espanyol and wait until next year to make a significant investment in the forward position. The club had even considered moves for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe in 2024 when Benzema's tenure was expected to conclude. However, Benzema's sudden decision to leave for Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad has prompted Madrid to alter their plans and prioritize securing a high-quality attacking lineup for the upcoming season.

"That’s where we have to act, and we’re going to do it without any rush," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "We have time to do it without any rush. We’re looking for a striker who can score goals and link up well with the others."

Madrid is close to finalizing the signing of Joselu to replace Mariano, but they now need a first-choice No. 9 to fill the void left by Benzema. The challenge lies in the limited options available in the market, with Haaland and Mbappe committed to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, for at least one more season.

Roberto Firmino, available on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool, and Chelsea's Kai Havertz have been linked to Madrid, but sources within the club acknowledge that Kane is the only forward currently available who consistently delivers the desired goal output year after year.

However, there are reservations within the club regarding the potential signing of the Premier League striker. Kane will turn 30 soon, and Madrid's recent transfer strategy has focused on recruiting young talents such as Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Madrid recognizes that acquiring Kane would likely require a fee of around €100 million, significantly impacting this summer's budget, which already includes substantial investments in Jude Bellingham and reinforcements for various positions. Furthermore, President Florentino Perez has experience with challenging negotiations with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy during Luka Modrić's and Gareth Bale's signings.

"At the moment we only have two forwards, but I’m not worried at all because we have all the time we need to sort it out," Ancelotti said. "You win games with and without forwards. Forwards are more likely to score, but what makes the difference is when a team plays solidly, compactly, with effort and as a team."

Consequently, while Madrid considers a move for Kane, they are also exploring alternative options. Previous reports indicated their interest in other forwards like Kane's Tottenham teammate Richarlison and Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, underlining the club's belief in strengthening the attack, even with Benzema expected to continue.

With the departure of the Ballon d'Or winner and three other forwards — Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano — Madrid is set to bring Joselu on loan and welcome back Brahim Diaz from his loan spell at AC Milan. However, these additions will not be final, as Madrid aims to bolster their frontline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman headline Ben Verlander's team of the month for May

Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman headline Ben Verlander's team of the month for May

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes