English Premier League
Premier League has its first female referee as Rebecca Welch handles Fulham-Burnley
English Premier League

Premier League has its first female referee as Rebecca Welch handles Fulham-Burnley

Updated Dec. 23, 2023 1:37 p.m. ET

The Premier League has its first female referee.

Rebecca Welch blew her whistle to start the match between Fulham and Burnley on Saturday in a landmark moment for England's top league.

She was applauded by some fans as she emerged from the tunnel ahead of the match at Craven Cottage.

Welch has already worked as the fourth official in the Premier League, for the match between Fulham and Manchester United on Nov. 4. She has handled matches in the second-tier Championship and FA Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welch has been a referee since 2010, initially balancing the role with her job in the National Health Service before becoming a full-time match official.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Man City cruise past Fluminense in Club World Cup final to lift fifth trophy in 2023

Man City cruise past Fluminense in Club World Cup final to lift fifth trophy in 2023

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes