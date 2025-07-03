UEFA Women's EURO Portugal, Spain Players Pay Tribute to Diogo Jota Before Euro 2025 Opener Updated Jul. 3, 2025 5:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Portugal and Spain players observed a period of silence before their Women’s European Championship opening game on Thursday in memory of Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Both sets of players also wore black armbands for the match. Players and supporters stayed silent for around 20 seconds before the fans started applauding.

Jota and his brother André Silva were killed in a car crash shortly after midnight in northwestern Spain when the Lamborghini they were traveling in veered off a road and burst into flames, Spanish police said earlier.

Their deaths prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, players and officials across both women’s and men’s soccer.

Some Portugal fans displayed banners in tribute to Jota before their team's Euro 2025 opener. "Thank you for everything," was written on one. "Rest in peace," said another.

"Today, for them," Portugal forward Francisca (Kika) Nazareth had said on Instagram some hours before the match.

"One of our own," teammate and fellow forward Jéssica Silva wrote, "Diogo wasn’t just a star. He was one of the good ones, the loyal ones, the attentive ones, the easy-going ones... one of those who don’t need noise to make their mark. Thank you, Diego. Thank you, André. Football has become poorer... and so have we. You will never be forgotten."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

