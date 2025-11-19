MLS
Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC: How to Watch, Odds, Preview
Published Nov. 23, 2025 11:36 a.m. ET
Philadelphia and NYCFC meet in a key MLS matchup as both sides aim to move past the Conference Semifinals. Philadelphia have been strong at home all season, while NYCFC look to carry their late-season improvement into a tough road test. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and the latest odds.
How to watch Philadelphia vs. NYCFC
- Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Live : FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Philadelphia vs. NYCFC Odds
Philadelphia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Philadelphia Union
- 11/1: at Chicago Fire (Win, 3–0)
- 10/26: vs Chicago Fire (Draw, 2–2)
- 10/18: at Charlotte FC (Loss, 2–0)
- 10/4: vs NYCFC (Win, 1–0)
- 9/27: at D.C. United (Win, 6–0)
New York City FC
- 11/7: at Charlotte FC (Win, 3–1)
- 11/1: vs Charlotte FC (Loss, 0–0)
- 10/28: at Charlotte FC (Win, 1–0)
- 10/18: vs Seattle Sounders (Win, 2–1)
- 10/4: at Philadelphia Union (Loss, 1–0)
