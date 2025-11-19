MLS
Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC
MLS

Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC: How to Watch, Odds, Preview

Published Nov. 23, 2025 11:36 a.m. ET

Philadelphia and NYCFC meet in a key MLS matchup as both sides aim to move past the Conference Semifinals. Philadelphia have been strong at home all season, while NYCFC look to carry their late-season improvement into a tough road test. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and the latest odds.

How to watch Philadelphia vs. NYCFC

Philadelphia vs. NYCFC Odds

Philadelphia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Philadelphia Union

  • 11/1: at Chicago Fire (Win, 3–0)
  • 10/26: vs Chicago Fire (Draw, 2–2)
  • 10/18: at Charlotte FC (Loss, 2–0)
  • 10/4: vs NYCFC (Win, 1–0)
  • 9/27: at D.C. United (Win, 6–0)

New York City FC

  • 11/7: at Charlotte FC (Win, 3–1)
  • 11/1: vs Charlotte FC (Loss, 0–0)
  • 10/28: at Charlotte FC (Win, 1–0)
  • 10/18: vs Seattle Sounders (Win, 2–1)
  • 10/4: at Philadelphia Union (Loss, 1–0)
