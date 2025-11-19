Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC: How to Watch, Odds, Preview

Philadelphia and NYCFC meet in a key MLS matchup as both sides aim to move past the Conference Semifinals. Philadelphia have been strong at home all season, while NYCFC look to carry their late-season improvement into a tough road test. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Philadelphia Union

11/1: at Chicago Fire (Win, 3–0)

10/26: vs Chicago Fire (Draw, 2–2)

10/18: at Charlotte FC (Loss, 2–0)

10/4: vs NYCFC (Win, 1–0)

9/27: at D.C. United (Win, 6–0)

New York City FC