Phil Foden returns to England camp at Euro 2024 after family leave
England forward Phil Foden is back with the team after taking urgent leave to be with his family during Euro 2024.
Foden left England's camp in Germany on Wednesday for what the team called a "pressing family matter," reportedly the birth of his third child.
England alluded to that with a welcome back post Friday that included an emoji of a baby.
"Congratulations and welcome back," the team posted on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a video showing Foden walking toward a training field with teammate Jarrod Bowen.
The Premier League's player of the season started all three of the games in the group stage of the Euros and was expected to be in the starting lineup for the round of 16 game against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
