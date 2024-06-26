UEFA Euro Phil Foden leaves England camp to attend child's birth Updated Jun. 26, 2024 1:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Star midfielder Phil Foden left England's Euro 2024 base on Wednesday to attend the birth of his third child.

Foden, winner of the English Premier League Player of the Season award last season, flew back to the United Kingdom but is expected to return in time for the team's Round of 16 clash in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday (noon ET on FOX).

England's Football Association reported his departure as a "pressing family matter," though it was widely reported in the British media that the reason was that his partner, Rebecca Cooke, was about to give birth.

Foden was outstanding for Manchester City in domestic and Champions League action but has found things much more difficult with Gareth Southgate's England squad during the tournament.

His struggles in connecting with Jude Bellingham have been one of the biggest talking points of England's stuttering campaign, which saw it top Group C despite winning only once.

Foden has appeared 37 times for England and is considered to be one of its most talented players. Southgate has used him in various positions and praised his performance in the 0-0 draw against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports.

