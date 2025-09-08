FIFA Men's World Cup
Norway vs. Moldova: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 9, 2025 9:11 a.m. ET
Norway hosts Moldova in a World Cup Qualifier in Oslo. Here’s everything you need to know about Norway vs Moldova.
How to watch Norway vs. Moldova
- Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Ullevaal, Oslo, NOR
- TV/Streaming: FOX Soccer Plus
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 9th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Norway: -2000
- Draw: +1400
- Moldova: +3500
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Norway
- 9/4: vs. Finland — W 1–0
- 6/9: at Estonia — W 1–0
- 6/6: vs. Italy — W 3–0
- 3/25: at Israel — W 4–2
- 3/22: at Moldova — W 5–0
Moldova
- 9/5: vs. Israel — L 0–4
- 6/9: at Italy — L 0–2
- 6/6: at Poland — L 0–2
- 3/25: vs. Estonia — L 2–3
- 3/22: vs. Norway — L 0–5
