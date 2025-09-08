FIFA Men's World Cup Norway vs. Moldova: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 9, 2025 9:11 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Norway hosts Moldova in a World Cup Qualifier in Oslo. Here’s everything you need to know about Norway vs Moldova.

How to watch Norway vs. Moldova

Betting Odds

As of September 9th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Norway: -2000

Draw: +1400

Moldova: +3500

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Norway

9/4: vs. Finland — W 1–0

6/9: at Estonia — W 1–0

6/6: vs. Italy — W 3–0

3/25: at Israel — W 4–2

3/22: at Moldova — W 5–0

Moldova

9/5: vs. Israel — L 0–4

6/9: at Italy — L 0–2

6/6: at Poland — L 0–2

3/25: vs. Estonia — L 2–3

3/22: vs. Norway — L 0–5

