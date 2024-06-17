UEFA Euro
N'Golo Kanté crucial to France's success once again after 2 years out of the team
UEFA Euro

N'Golo Kanté crucial to France's success once again after 2 years out of the team

Published Jun. 17, 2024 7:17 p.m. ET

It was a classic N'Golo Kanté performance. Effective, understated — and overshadowed by a teammate.

With all the attention on Kylian Mbappé and his injured nose, Kanté's tireless defensive midfield work was quietly crucial to France's 1-0 win over Austria at the European Championship on Monday.

Kanté had not played a competitive game for France in two years. It was as if the 33-year-old had never been away. He completed 92% of his passes and stopped Austria counterattacks to preserve France's lead following an Austria own goal.

"Of course he was brilliant, he was bright tonight, we needed that," France coach Didier Deschamps said through a translator.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a night when seven yellow cards were issued in total and emotions ran high, especially after Austria fans booed the injured Mbappé for what they saw as time-wasting, Kanté brought much-needed calm to the French midfield.

Kanté was a key part of the team which won the 2018 World Cup but he last played a competitive game for France in the Nations League in June 2022. A hamstring injury meant he missed the World Cup in Qatar that year, when France was runner-up to Argentina.

Now playing in the Saudi Pro League, Kanté was called back into the team for Euro 2024. Fitness concerns over Real Madrid's Aurélien Tchouaméni opened up a spot in the starting lineup in the defensive midfield role.

"It was a bit difficult to start, with apprehension," Kanté said in translated comments. "It was good to start together, it was nice to get these feelings back. We started very well for this competition and we’re very happy about this. This is great."

When Mbappé was substituted ahead of nine minutes of added time, it was Kanté who took over the captaincy and steered France to victory.

"It is the first time and I wasn’t expecting it, and this is an honor," he said. "I felt very pleased. It was for a few minutes but I have to say that it represents quite a lot. I'm very proud of that indeed."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UEFA Euro
France
N'Golo Kante
share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: UEFA Euro 2024 odds, picks: England favored; Belgium's odds tumble after loss

UEFA Euro 2024 odds, picks: England favored; Belgium's odds tumble after loss

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketMLB at Rickwood Field Game Image MLB at Rickwood Field GameUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes