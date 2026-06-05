Netherlands vs Uzbekistan: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
Netherlands and Uzbekistan will take the pitch in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Netherlands will be making their 12th appearance in the tournament this summer, while Uzbekistan will be making its debut.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Netherlands vs Uzbekistan.
How to Watch Netherlands vs Uzbekistan
- Date: Monday, June 8, 2026
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
Netherlands World Cup Schedule
- 6/14: Netherlands vs Japan (4:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/20: Netherlands vs Sweden (1:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/25: Netherlands vs Tunisia (7:00 p.m. ET)
Uzbekistan World Cup Schedule
- 6/17: Uzbekistan vs Colombia (10:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/23: Uzbekistan vs Portugal (1:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/27: Uzbekistan vs Congo DR (7:30 p.m. ET)
Netherlands vs Uzbekistan Odds
The Netherlands are heavily favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:
Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Team Form
Check out how each team have recently performed below:
Netherlands
- 6/3: vs Algeria (Loss, 1-0)
- 3/31: vs Ecuador (Draw, 1-1)
- 3/27: vs Norway (Win, 2-1)
- 11/17: vs Lithuania (Win, 4-0)
- 11/14: at Poland (Draw, 1-1)
Uzbekistan
- 6/1: at Canada (Loss, 2-0)
- 3/30: vs Venezuela (Win, 0-0)
- 3/27: vs Gabon (Win, 3-1)
- 11/18: vs Iran (Win, 0-0)
- 11/14: vs Egypt (Win, 2-0)
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