International Friendlies
netherlands vs uzbekistan
International Friendlies

Netherlands vs Uzbekistan: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Published Jun. 8, 2026 3:50 a.m. ET

Netherlands and Uzbekistan will take the pitch in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Netherlands will be making their 12th appearance in the tournament this summer, while Uzbekistan will be making its debut.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Netherlands vs Uzbekistan.

How to Watch Netherlands vs Uzbekistan

  • Date: Monday, June 8, 2026
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX Soccer Plus
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Netherlands World Cup Schedule

Uzbekistan World Cup Schedule

Netherlands vs Uzbekistan Odds

The Netherlands are heavily favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:

Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse keep on rolling with their group preview series, this time breaking down Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia and Group F! Are the guys worried about Japan’s injuries? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

Netherlands

  • 6/3: vs Algeria (Loss, 1-0)
  • 3/31: vs Ecuador (Draw, 1-1)
  • 3/27: vs Norway (Win, 2-1)
  • 11/17: vs Lithuania (Win, 4-0)
  • 11/14: at Poland (Draw, 1-1)

Uzbekistan

  • 6/1: at Canada (Loss, 2-0)
  • 3/30: vs Venezuela (Win, 0-0)
  • 3/27: vs Gabon (Win, 3-1)
  • 11/18: vs Iran (Win, 0-0)
  • 11/14: vs Egypt (Win, 2-0)
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