Mohamed Salah's Cairo villa burgled, say Egypt police
The luxury Cairo villa of Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Salah was burgled over the weekend.
Two police officials told the Associated Press on Monday the burglars stole only cable TV receivers from the winger’s villa in the upmarket Tagamoa area, some 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Cairo city center.
A cooking gas cylinder in the Liverpool player’s garden proved too heavy for the burglars to steal, the officials said. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak with the media.
Authorities were first called to the house after a close family member noticed on Saturday evening that one of the windows was open, the officials said.
An investigation into the robbery is ongoing, and no arrests have yet been made.
Salah was the first Egyptian win the English Premier League after joining Liverpool in 2018 from Roma. Salah, who hails from the delta town of Nagrig, is Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the league.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
