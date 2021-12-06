MLS MLS Cup: Portland Timbers and NYCFC to battle for league title Saturday 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

For the first time, the biggest game in American club soccer is headed to Soccer City, USA.

The Portland Timbers will host New York City FC in the 26th MLS Cup on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC/UniMas). The title match was set after the Timbers ended Real Salt Lake’s Cinderella playoff run and NYCFC topped the shorthanded Philadelphia Union in the semis over the weekend.

For favored Portland, it’s their third appearance in the final in 11 MLS seasons; the Timbers won their lone championship in Columbus in 2015 and lost at Atlanta in 2018. Meanwhile, Manchester City’s sister club, NYCFC, is making its first Cup trip since debuting as an expansion team six years ago.

Here’s how the matchup breaks down.

How they got here

Portland: Giovanni Savarese’s team finished fourth in the Western Conference. But like most teams that advance to the finale, the Timbers got hot at the right time.

Portland entered the playoffs riding a three-game winning streak, then reeled off three more victories in the postseason. The Timbers eliminated Minnesota at home in Round One and upset the top-seeded Colorado Rapids on Thanksgiving before a convincing 2-0 triumph over RSL on Saturday at a rocking Providence Park.

New York City: The MLS Cup underdog is also a fourth seed; NYCFC took down Atlanta United on Yankee Stadium’s matchbox-sized field before traveling to New England and stunning the Supporters' Shield-winning Revolution — which entered the tournament having shattered the record for regular-season points — in the Eastern Conference semis.

That victory set up a date with the Union in the East final on Sunday. On the eve of the match, 11 Philly players — including star striker Kacper Przybylko, goalkeeper Andre Blake and captain Alejandro Bedoya — were ruled out because of COVID-19 protocols. Philadelphia was even forced to sign two new players to short-term contracts as cover.

Fielding a team of academy products and backups, the depleted Union almost won anyway. But the absences proved too much to overcome in the end, with NYC scoring twice in the final half-hour, including Talles Magno’s 88th-minute winner.

Players to watch

Portland: M Sebastian Blanco, F Felipe Mora

Argentine maestro Blanco runs the show for the Timbers in the middle of the field. Or at least, he normally does. Playing on three days' rest, Blanco pulled his left hamstring against the Rapids and didn’t play against RSL over the weekend.

With the Timbers leading comfortably in the second half, Savarese had no reason to risk inserting Blanco off the bench. The question is: How long will he be able to go Saturday? If the playmaker is unable to start, Mora will again have to step up.

The Chilean forward led Portland with 11 regular-season goals, and his team never looked back last weekend after Mora opened the scoring shortly after kickoff.

Portland will also get Dairon Asprilla back for the title match, which should help. The Colombian winger missed Saturday’s contest after picking up a red card against the Rapids.

New York City: F Valentín "Taty" Castellanos, GK Sean Johnson

Castellanos is NYCFC’s most dangerous attacking threat. The 23-year-old striker, who won the Golden Boot award with a league-leading 19 regular-season goals, will be fresh and raring to go after sitting out the semi because of a second yellow card he was shown in New England.

When City won that match on penalties after extra time following a 2-2 draw, Johnson was the hero. His stop on Polish national team forward Adam Buksa was enough to send City past the Revs.

While Magno’s late strike Sunday prevented Johnson from having to face spot-kicks again, NYC would have the advantage if MLS Cup goes to the dreaded tiebreaker. Johnson is longer, spryer and a better shot-stopper than his 35-year-old Portland counterpart, Steve Clark.

Key matchups

M Maxi Moralez (NYC) vs. M Diego Chara (Timbers)

Moralez started City’s comeback Sunday with an equalizer that stopped Philly’s momentum cold. He makes the New Yorkers tick in much the same way that Blanco, his compatriot, does for Portland. How much Moralez is able to control the rhythm of the match — and, crucially, carve out scoring chances for Castellanos and fellow NYC front-runner Heber — will come down to veteran Timbers defensive midfielder Diego Chara, who excels in a shutdown role.

Chara was able to keep RSL’s Albert Rusnak contained Sunday. If he can do the same against Moralez next weekend, the silverware should remain in Oregon.

D Larrys Mabiala (Timbers) vs. F Taty Castellanos (NYC)

With crucial playoff goals against Minnesota and Colorado, Mabiala, who didn’t score all season, has garnered headlines for his offensive contributions. But the 34-year-old center back will have to be at his defensive best against the much younger and more mobile Castellanos.

Castellanos sniffs out openings with his movement. He can also create space by playing quick combinations with teammates at the top of an opponent's 18-yard box. He’s particularly adept at losing markers by lurking in defenders’ blind spots. And when Castellanos gets an opportunity, he can finish with his head or either foot.

If the Golden Boot winner does so Saturday, NYCFC have a shot at their first MLS Cup.

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

