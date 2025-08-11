Mexico Mexico Beats USA In A Soccer Final Again, This Time 5-0 Updated Aug. 11, 2025 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mexico keeps on winning soccer silverware over the United States, this time with a blowout win.

El Tri beat the U.S., 5-0, in Sunday's 2025 Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championship for a second straight title in that competition.

All five of Mexico's goals in the tournament's final – played in Alajuela, Costa Rica – were scored by Mexican-American players. Juan Carlos Martínez Jr., who had two goals in the final and won the Best Player Award, was born in California and plays for the LA Galaxy academy.

Mexico's three other goals in the final were scored by: Paxon Ruffin, born in Florida, who plays in the youth ranks of Liga MX club Monterrey; Da'vian Kimbrough (Sacramento Republic FC); and Lisandro Torres (LAFC academy). Kimbrough and Torres were also born in California.

In 2023, Kimbrough signed with Sacramento, which is part of the USL Championship, as a 13-year-old to become the U.S.'s youngest soccer professional. According to ESPN, he was believed to have been the youngest professional in team sports in the major leagues in North America, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and WNBA.

It's been a banner year for El Tri's soccer teams, especially on the men's senior side. Mexico won its first Concacaf Nations League title in March over Canada, snapping the U.S. men's national team's hold on that competition. Mexico then followed that by winning its 10th Concacaf Gold Cup in July with a 2-1 win over the USMNT.

Along with the U-15 title, Mexico also won the Under-20 Concacaf title on Aug. 5. That was Mexico's 14th U-20 crown and its first since the 2015 edition. The U.S. had won the previous three editions.

Mexico and the U.S. are serving as co-hosts (along with Canada) for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, and it's great to see the rivalry and talent on the pitch between the two sides continue to grow for years to come.

