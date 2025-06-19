FIFA Club World Cup
Messi Magic! Inter Miami Star's Free Kick Caps 2-1 Comeback Win Over Porto
FIFA Club World Cup

Messi Magic! Inter Miami Star's Free Kick Caps 2-1 Comeback Win Over Porto

Published Jun. 19, 2025 7:30 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

In his first competitive match against a European club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2022-23 season, Lionel Messi didn’t disappoint.

Messi scored the game-winning goal for Inter Miami on Thursday, completing the Herons' comeback against Portuguese side Porto in both teams’ second group stage game of the ongoing, U.S.-hosted FIFA Club World Cup.

Porto opened the scoring after just eight minutes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, when striker Samu Omorodion converted from the penalty spot after VAR determined that Miami defender Noah Allen had fouled Joao Mario

The two-time European champions took their one-goal lead in the second half, but Miami winger Telasco Segovia equalized for the Herons immediately after the interval.

That set the stage for Messi.

When the Argentine World Cup winner, who turns 38 next week, stepped up the ball to take a 25-yard free kick in the 54th minute, it was easy to predict what would happen next.

Sure enough, the former Barcelona icon sent his curling shot past Porto goalkeeper Cláudio Ramos and into the top corner of the net to make it 2-1 for Javier Mascherano’s squad — a lead Miami made stand up despite a furious late onslaught from the Portuguese.

Porto finished with 14 shots to Miami’s 10, but they were wasteful with those opportunities: Herons backstop Oscar Ustari was forced to make jut three saves during the contest.

The win represented another strong showing for the Major League Soccer clubs competing in the event. Miami opened the 32-club tournament last week with a scoreless draw against Al Ahly of Egypt, while the Seattle Sounders and LAFC lost close games with Botafogo and Chelsea, respectively. (Seattle hosted Spanish titans Atlético Madrid later on Thursday.)

Miami is now in position to qualify for the 16-team knockout stage with a tie in its next match.

Messi & Co. close out their first round schedule on Monday versus Brazilian power Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Meantime, Porto has just one point through its two games and must beat Al Ahly in its group finale to have any chance of advancing to the last 16.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ByDougMcIntyre.

