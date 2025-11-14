Lionel Messi Scores Again for Argentina in Win Over Angola
Lautaro Martínez and Lionel Messi scored and Argentina downed Angola 2-0 in a friendly that closed their 2025 campaign on Friday.
Angola reportedly paid $12 million to attract world champion Argentina to the 50th anniversary of the African country’s independence from Portugal. More than 50,000 spectators attended and Messi left the field in the final minutes to a standing ovation.
Messi set up Martínez in the 44th minute and Martinez repaid the favor in the 82nd. Messi, aiming for his sixth World Cup next year, notched his 115th goal in 196 internationals.
South America's top World Cup qualifier started slow even with eight starters from the 2022 final.
Martínez finally broke the deadlock just before halftime with a driven shot between the legs of the goalkeeper.
Argentina continued to control possession (65%) in the second half but didn't increase the tempo and was content to maintain the lead. Messi added the final flourish eight minutes from time.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Lionel Messi powers Argentina past France in dramatic World Cup final
World Cup Daily: A storybook ending for Lionel Messi, Argentina after all
-
World Cup Now: Lionel Messi makes his GOAT case with elusive title
Lionel Messi cements his GOAT status with a little help from his friends
Messi's Instagram post after World Cup win makes social media history
-
Argentina vs. France highlights: Messi, Argentina win World Cup in PKs
Lionel Messi says he's not done yet with Argentina national team
Lionel Messi's World Cup pursuit has become the world's shared dream
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Lionel Messi powers Argentina past France in dramatic World Cup final
World Cup Daily: A storybook ending for Lionel Messi, Argentina after all
-
World Cup Now: Lionel Messi makes his GOAT case with elusive title
Lionel Messi cements his GOAT status with a little help from his friends
Messi's Instagram post after World Cup win makes social media history
-
Argentina vs. France highlights: Messi, Argentina win World Cup in PKs
Lionel Messi says he's not done yet with Argentina national team
Lionel Messi's World Cup pursuit has become the world's shared dream