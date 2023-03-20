Euro Qualifying
Euro Qualifying

Marcus Rashford pulls out of England squad for Euro qualifiers

Published Mar. 20, 2023 2:14 p.m. EDT

Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope have withdrawn from the England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine, the Football Association said Monday.

Manchester United forward Rashford suffered a knock during the 3-1 win against Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Mount is recovering from a pelvic injury and the FA said Pope was hurt after Newcastle’s 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been called up as a replacement for Pope, but no other players have been added to Gareth Southgate’s squad.

England plays European champions Italy in Naples on Thursday and Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday in the Three Lions’ first games since the World Cup.

The squad met at England’s St. George’s Park training headquarters on Monday, with 23 players reporting for duty.

