Marco Reus reportedly joining LA Galaxy after 12 years with Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus is set to join five-time MLS champions LA Galaxy after 12 years at Borussia Dortmund, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday. Reus, 35, won the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014.

Reus will join a growing list of European stars that have joined Major League Soccer and, specifically, the LA Galaxy. David Beckham famously signed with the Galaxy from Real Madrid in July 2007, and since then, notable names from abroad, including Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimović, have played for the club.

Reus had nine goals and 10 assists in all competitions with Borussia Dortmund last season, including two goals and an assist in Dortmund's run to the Champions League final, where they lost to Real Madrid 2-0. Reus left Dortmund without winning the Bundesliga title or the Champions League. Dortmund finished the 2022-23 season tied on points with Bayern Munich but finished second due to goal differential.

Reus' first opportunity to win a league title could come with the LA Galaxy. The Galaxy are currently first in the Western Conference with a record of 14W-7D-5L. They haven't finished in the top-three of the Western Conference since 2016. Their last MLS Cup win was in 2014.

There is no date set for Reus' debut for the Galaxy.

