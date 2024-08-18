English Premier League Man City manager compares Erling Haaland to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Published Aug. 18, 2024 5:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Can superstar striker Erling Haaland reach the heights of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola certainly thinks so.

Guardiola — Messi's coach at Barcelona when his career began to peak in 2008-2012 — compared Haaland to two of soccer's greatest players after Man City opened the English Premier League season with a 2-0 win vs. Chelsea on Sunday.

"He (Haaland) has the numbers for Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who controlled the last decade, 15 years, absolutely everything," Guardiola told reporters, per ESPN. "In terms of numbers, it is that level. So, I don't know how he does it, but in 100 games scoring 91 goals is something in [the] Premier League in this country. [It] is unbelievable."

Haaland marked his 100th appearance for Man City by netting the first goal at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge on Sunday as his team began its campaign for a fifth straight EPL title. It also took his tally to five goals in three league openers since joining City in 2022.

Guardiola also raved about Haaland's current health status, saying that the 24-year-old is fully rested after a summer off after his national team, Norway, failed to qualify for the 2024 Euros.

"I had a feeling that he feels better than last season at this stage," Guardiola said. "After travel last season, he felt … tired. This season, I think for the Euros, unfortunately, Norway was not there. There was more rest and yeah, he feels good.

"The goal was magnificent."

Haaland gave his team the lead in the 18th minute and former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic added a strike from just outside the area in the 84th to make it a harsh welcome for new Chelsea coach — and former Man City assistant — Enzo Maresca in his first game in charge.

Man City is the heavy favorite to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title this season, despite Guardiola telling reporters earlier this week that "the motivation to win the Premier [League] is not there for me" at this point in the year.

"It will be in the last month," Guardiola clarified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

