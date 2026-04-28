Rearranged Manchester City Games Create Match Congestion Amid Chase For Trophies
Manchester City faces three games in a seven-day stretch that will be crucial in its bid for a domestic treble of trophies.
The Premier League announced on Tuesday that City's postponed game against Crystal Palace has been moved to May 13.
Pep Guardiola's team plays the FA Cup final against Chelsea three days later at Wembley Stadium, then visits Bournemouth on May 19.
It is a potentially exhausting run of games at the end of the season for City, which has already won the English League Cup and is locked in a title race with Arsenal.
Arsenal is three points ahead but has played one game more.
The game against Palace was originally due to be played the weekend of the League Cup final last month. The Bournemouth game was also moved after City beat Southampton on Saturday to advance to the FA Cup final.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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