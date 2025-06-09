FIFA Men's World Cup Luciano Spalletti leads Italy to win in World Cup qualifying in final game as coach Published Jun. 9, 2025 5:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With a parting gift for Luciano Spalletti, Italy beat Moldova 2-0 on Monday for its first points in the beleaguered national team’s attempt to reach the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Spalletti was informed ahead of the game in Reggio Emilia that he would be losing his job as Italy coach in the wake of the team’s 3-0 loss in Norway last week, which marked a dreadful way to begin its qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Goals by Giacomo Raspadiro and Andrea Cambiaso meant Spalletti at least departed with a victory. Yet the Azzurri remained in a perilous position in Group I, with Norway beating Estonia 1-0 — thanks to Erling Haaland's 62nd-minute goal — to make it four wins from four halfway through qualifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Italy stayed nine points behind Norway — albeit having played two fewer matches — and might have missed a good chance to rack up some goals to boost its goal difference.

Only the top team from each of the 12 groups qualifies automatically for next year’s expanded 48-team tournament in North America. The runners-up go into the playoffs — the stage where Italy was eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia to miss out on the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, respectively, in a humiliation for one of Europe’s traditional powers.

Italy vs. Moldova highlights | 2026 World Cup qualifying

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share