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Tim Ream, USA's World Cup Captain, Makes Major Decision About His Career
United States

Tim Ream, USA's World Cup Captain, Makes Major Decision About His Career

Updated Sep. 29, 2026 9:24 p.m. ET

Tim Ream, the longtime captain and defender for the U.S. men's soccer team, is ending his national team career.

Ream had previously told head coach Mauricio Pochettino that he would not retire from national team play, but says now that the evolution of the team and the game has changed things.

"The kids are getting younger and younger, and I don’t mean my own kids," Ream said Tuesday before the Americans faced Chile in a friendly in his hometown. "It is retirement. We’ve used the word recognition. We weren’t really sure how we wanted to label it, but, yeah, that’s it for me. I’m proud of being a part of something for 16 years, but it is time to step away and stay away from play with the national team."

The 38-year-old Ream has 86 caps since making his national team debut on Nov. 17, 2010, in a friendly against South Africa. Only DaMarcus Beasley has more caps than Ream’s 60 after turning 30 years old.

Ream has worn the captain’s armband for 26 matches, including four at the World Cup earlier this year.

"It’s an honor, there’s not really any other way to put it," Ream said. "The biggest thing that I wanted to do as I started to get the captain’s armband more and more is, ’How can I help these guys become the next captain? How can I help this group continue to develop and be more special than they are."

Ream says the future for the U.S. team is looking bright with a group of young talent, including 17-year-old Cavan Sullivan, that reminds him of when the current core of Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams and Weston McKinnie was emerging.

"The thing that stands out to me with them is the same thing that stood out when the Westons, the Tylers, the Gios, these guys stepped in to the national team," Ream said. "They have a ridiculous amount of confidence, and it’s refreshing. It borderlines being cocky, but I think you have to have that little bit of swagger. You have to have that that belief in yourself. They’re still learning."

Ream said he will continue to play for MLSCharlotte FC and has not made a decision on his club future.

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